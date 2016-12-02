Hillary Clinton did win the popular vote on Election Day. But that is not how presidential elections work in the United States. The founders were worried about direct democracy and the ability of candidates to ignore small states if direct democracy was used. The Electoral College serves a very important purpose. It prohibits candidates from just focusing on major metropolitan areas along the nation's coasts.

Candidates must shape policies that appeal to a broad range of people, not just coastal liberals or southern conservatives. Just how badly did Hillary Clinton fail in that regard? In a nation of 3,142 counties, parishes, and boroughs, Hillary Clinton won less than five hundred of them.

Updated: Fri Dec 02, 2016