Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Paul Schlotfeldt's avatar
Paul Schlotfeldt
2h

I'll keep my damn subscription, thank you very much. I may not agree with you on everything, but that's ok, I'm a big boy, I can take it.

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Frustrated GOP'er's avatar
Frustrated GOP'er
2h

Erick, for many years I have been guided by Twain's expression, "your never wrong to do the right thing." I have lived by this and impressed it upon my children the best I can. There is no price on ones integrity. Keep up the great work!!!

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