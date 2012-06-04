It is the Erick Erickson Annual Birthday post. Yesterday I turned 37. Here is what I want for my birthday:

Donations to the Salvation Army or Mission to the World to help them help others.

Campaign contributions to Ted Cruz.

And anything you can donate to one of these five organizations, which are my top five favorite political organizations in the country:

American Majority

American Majority Action

Club for Growth

Heritage Action for America

and the Senate Conservatives Fund.

And if you are just insistent that it be something for me and to me, I’ll take this with the ottoman in vintage cigar thank you very much.