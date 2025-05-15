The case before the Supreme Court today about birthright citizenship is turning out to be about something else entirely. Instead, the court is increasingly signaling that it is far more interested in using this case to rein in the activist judges who issued 40+ universal injunctions in Trump’s first 100 days.

Every time the President issues an executive order that the progressives dislike, they simply go “form shopping” and find a sympathetic judge to issue a universal injunction. The result is that only five low-court judges have issued the bulk of the 40+ injunctions against Trump. That’s a problem. Here’s how I see it playing out.