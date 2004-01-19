Since my bit of punditry banking on Dean's organization carrying him in Iowa has gone done in flames, what should I do?

More punditry, predictions, and projections of course. Practice makes perfect.

Okay, so let me say that I don't see Kerry or Clark getting nominated. I think they will tear each other to shreds. Only one military hero will stand and he will be wounded.

So that leaves Edwards and Dean.

I still see Dean with the nomination unless he loses New Hampshire.

Edwards can lose New Hampshire, but Dean can't. At least I don't think so.