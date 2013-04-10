The Busch League Campaign of Elizabeth COLBERT!!!!! Busch Goes Straight to Race Baiting
Elizabeth COLBERT Busch, who if you must know is like OMG Becky she’s Stephen Colbert’s sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!, is taking money from groups who are opposed to Boeing making the 787 in South Carolina. That’s not playing well. She tried to...
Elizabeth COLBERT Busch, who if you must know is like OMG Becky she’s Stephen Colbert’s sister!!!!!!!!!!!!!, is taking money from groups who are opposed to Boeing making the 787 in South Carolina. That’s not playing well. She tried to deflect it by pointing out Mark Sanford got contributions from the same unions. Except . . . well . . . it was actually Sanford Bishop | Read More »