Newsweek reviews its new poll:

A new NEWSWEEK poll finds that last weekâ€™s capture of Saddam Hussein increased public confidence about U.S. efforts in Iraq. The arrest of the Iraqi dictator also boosted President George W. Bushâ€™s approval rating and widened the gap between Bush and his Democratic rivals for the White House, the poll found.

Bushâ€™s approval rating now stands at 54 percent, its highest level since July and an increase of three percentage points from last weekâ€™s poll. Saddamâ€™s arrest also gave Bush an eight-point boost in his handling of the situation in Iraq: 53 percent of Americans now approve, while 39 percent do not.