I've just got to say this. I have a fundamental problem with Mike Huckabee despite really, really liking the guy. This sums it up:

â€œI am not interested in being the candidate of Wall Street but of Main Street,â€ he says. â€œCEOs get paid 500 times what the average worker does, but they are not necessarily 500 times smarter or harder-working, and that is wrong.â€

Compare that to this:

"We have so many people who can't see a fat man standing beside a thin one without coming to the conclusion that the fat man got that way by taking advantage of the thin one."

And to this:

Some CEOs have lined their own pockets while workers lost their jobs and families lost their savings.

Mike Huckabee is a good man. And he is a social conservative. But next to social conservatives, I'm willing to bet that the entrepreneurial class is the second largest voting block in the Republican coalition. And they do not like economic populism, which is what this amounts to.

I've asked Mike Huckabee about this statement â€” it's one he made in a Human Events editorial meeting I participated in. He said, at the time, that the government should not get involved in setting wages. But it's only a little step from preaching what he's preaching, to getting elected and doing something to take action.

Mike Huckabee is a Southern conservative Democrat in his views, when you combine the fiscal and social sides of the candidate coin. That's going to leave the entrepreneurial class looking elsewhere. Couple that with Mike's Willie Horton issue that Hillary will no doubt throw at him that's going to leave the GOP out of the White House, if Huckabee is the nominee.

The irony here is that I've started calling Mike Huckabee the "C. S. Lewis candidate." In Mere Christianity, Lewis writes

If there were such a [Christian] society in existence and you or I visited it, I think we should come away with a curious impression. We should feel that its economic life were very socialistic and, in that sense, 'advanced', but that its family life and its code of manners were rather old fashioned â€” perhaps even ceremonious and aristocratic. Each of us would like some bits of it, but I am afraid very few of us would like the whole thing.

Couple Huckabee's economic populist rhetoric with his socially conservative values and that's what you'd get. Of course, with so few real Christians running the show with him, I suspect we'd get economically unsound policies, not just charity and fairness to all mankind, as Lewis is describing.

And that's my problem with Mike Huckabee.