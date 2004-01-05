Bill Kristol has a good piece over at the Weekly Standard:

Winston Churchill's admonition, "Deserve Victory," has always been a good guide to behavior. Churchill's father's slogan, "Trust the People," hasn't been bad advice either. But even if some in the Bush administration were tempted to fake victory, or to try to pull the wool over the eyes of the people, it wouldn't work. The most practical political advice for President Bush in this election year is to do the right thing, and let the electoral chips fall where they may.