We are close to $100,000.00 helping feed families for Thanksgiving. If you are able, please donate now. Every $40 will feed a family a full Thanksgiving meal. DONATE NOW

The following is a lightly edited transcript of yesterday’s radio monologue.

The Republican Party has a cancer of character, and the election just showed us how far it has spread.

Consider Ohio. In the closing weeks of the governor’s race, Vivek Ramaswamy ran an ad featuring Amy Acton’s estranged mother calling her daughter a liar. Acton was molested by her stepfather as a child, and her mother chose the stepfather. Ramaswamy thought the woman who sided with the molester was a credible witness against the child. The Governor of Ohio, both of Ohio’s senators, and a long list of Ohio Republicans told him it was out of bounds. Rather than listen, his campaign pledged four million dollars to promote it. The Vice President warned Ohio Republicans not to break ranks over it. President Trump called the ad “hitting pay dirt.” Only after a week of bipartisan backlash did the campaign pull it down.

Congressman Mike Turner, who lost his seat, told CNN the ad was “the kind of lightning strike at the end” that had an impact up and down the ticket. It was not unexpected. Plenty of us said so at the time. The voters were appalled, and the Republicans who were appalled with them were the ones lectured for disloyalty.

None of this should have surprised anyone who looked at Ramaswamy’s business career before the party anointed him. He built his fortune on Axovant, an Alzheimer’s drug he picked up for five million dollars and promoted relentlessly while nearly every Alzheimer’s drug in history had failed. Yale’s Jeffrey Sonnenfeld has argued that Ramaswamy sold roughly forty million dollars in stock as the hype built, and the drug collapsed in its Phase 3 trial. Critics have called it a pump-and-dump. In fairness, PolitiFact found no evidence that he knowingly misled investors, and he was never charged with anything. Still, a man who sold himself as the scourge of corporate hypocrisy ran a company that, by its own SEC filings, had commercialized a single obscure skin cream while its losses ballooned past a billion dollars. That was the résumé. It did not matter, because he could get to Mar-a-Lago, the President laid hands on him, and the primary was cleared. Too many Republicans outsourced their critical thinking to the President, and Ohio Republicans paid for it. The day after the election, Ramaswamy got on a plane and went quiet.

Texas is worse. Ken Paxton cheated on his wife so publicly that she filed for divorce on biblical grounds. His own senior staff went to the FBI and accused him of corruption. He avoided a securities fraud trial only by agreeing to pay restitution.

Conservatives who warned that Paxton was a lazy, compromised candidate were shouted down, including by conservative talk radio in Texas, which vouched for his character.

Supposedly Christian conservatives vouched for him too. They told us no Democrat could ever win Texas. James Talarico beat Paxton by twelve points, and Texas Democrats swept races the party has not won in a generation. The response from Paxton’s defenders has not been repentance. It has been an attack on the Republicans who refused to support him.

Christian conservatives in Texas are already paying for that choice. Democrats won all four Texas Supreme Court seats on the ballot, including the chief justice’s. Maggie Ellis, who defeated Chief Justice Jimmy Blacklock, has told the Dallas Morning News she wants to scrap the rule that lets Texas judges decline to perform same-sex weddings that violate their sincerely held religious beliefs. Her position is that a judge should perform every marriage or none at all, and she calls the religious accommodation “back-door discrimination.” Republicans will keep a five-to-four majority on the court, so she will need Republican votes to get her way. Still, the first public promise of the new chief justice is to put the consciences of Christian judges on the chopping block — and she holds that office because Christian conservatives decided Ken Paxton’s character did not matter.

Georgia gave us Mike Collins, who ran for the Senate under the cloud of an ethics investigation into whether his office used taxpayer money for campaign work and put his chief of staff’s girlfriend on the payroll for little or no work. His son-in-law turned out to have posted white nationalist material online. Collins dismissed the complaints as the grumbling of disgruntled former staff. Jon Ossoff won.

The pattern is not complicated. A flawed candidate rises, people of good faith raise alarms, the party circles the wagons, and the alarm-ringers are branded traitors. The voters then do what the party would not. Ninety percent of voters said corruption was an issue in this election. They hated the Democrats, and they voted for them anyway, because they no longer trusted Republicans to police their own.

This brings me to the pulpits. In every general election, a chorus of pastors tells evangelical voters it is their Christian duty to vote Republican because the other side is worse. Where were those same pastors in the primaries? When Ken Paxton was on the ballot against an incumbent senator, when Mike Collins was cruising toward a nomination, when Ramaswamy’s coronation was being arranged, the pulpits went silent. Shepherds who will not speak when the choice is still open should not be surprised when the sheep stop listening in November. The turnout data shows evangelical voters who are tired of being told to vote for the bad guy because he is better than the other bad guy simply refused to participate. If pastors are unwilling to be as bold about character in the spring as they are about partisanship in the fall, they become just another arm of the party, and they will burn out the very voters they claim to shepherd.

The defense we keep hearing is that we are all sinners. We are. We do not all cheat on our wives. We do not all get reported to the FBI by our own staff. We do not all use a molester’s enabler to attack a molestation victim. We all fall short of the glory of God, but we are not all corrupt, and Republicans who muddy that distinction are doing the Democrats’ work for them.

The rot is not confined to politicians. Jensen Huang has stepped down as CEO of Nvidia after admitting to an affair with a woman reportedly suspected of spying for China. Within days, voices across the online right rushed to his defense, treating him as an indispensable man and begging Elon Musk to hire him. Musk endorsed a post calling Huang “irreplaceable for America’s AI leadership” and then said it would be “an honor” to hire him. Huang is a brilliant engineer, and Nvidia is a remarkable American company. However, a movement that once insisted character mattered in a President cannot now treat a man’s possible exposure of American technology to Beijing as a personal inconvenience because he is good at his job. No man is indispensable, and the instinct to declare him so is the same instinct that gave us Paxton.

Unfortunately, the man who wants to lead this party next shows no sign of curing the disease. The Vice President could not bring himself to condemn the Acton ad. He could not distance himself from Ken Paxton. He has refused to break with Tucker Carlson, who championed Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. With an Indian American wife, he still would not condemn the racist attacks on Indian American citizens coming from people like Bo French. He blames the Iran war for the loss and never says a word about corruption. He condemns people for their lack of loyalty to his side and never for their lack of character. His own organization, American Moment, has descended into deep racial grievance, and a new entity just rising to help him decided Bo French is the sort of man the group should follow online.

There is a reason the grifters keep pushing these candidates. Many of the people in Washington who sell grievance to the right make more money when we lose. Their whole pitch is that you are a victim, and it is hard to look in the mirror and call yourself a victim after you win. Losing is profitable. A permanent sense of grievance is profitable. They need you to keep backing candidates who cannot win so they can keep raising money in defeat.

Here is the hopeful part. Even after this election, voters still prefer traditional Republican policies. Voters in Colorado and Washington backed protecting girls’ sports. Californians rejected a wealth tax. The country has not turned left. It has turned against Republicans who ask voters to swallow bad character in exchange for mere promises of good policy. A Republican nominee with clean hands and conservative convictions can win in 2028.

If you truly believe the Democrats will kill the filibuster and lock in power should they win the White House, then you should think hard about every voice that told you the Ramaswamy ad was fine, that Ken Paxton was a good man, and that the allegations were all overwrought. Those same voices are now telling you to circle the wagons once more around JD Vance. Character either counts or it does not. If Republicans decide it no longer counts, the voters will keep deciding for them.

Share