Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Paul Schlotfeldt's avatar
Paul Schlotfeldt
4hEdited

It used to be, back in the old days before 2016, that when a political party was crushed like the GOP was on Nov. 3, that that wing of the party responsible slunk away with it's tail between it's legs, never to be heard from again, and new leadership would take over.

Now MAGA, being responsible for the crushing, is making stupid excuses, and the base is buying it. "The election was stolen!", "It was the Iran war!", etc. etc.

In reality it was the cost of living, the stupid tariff taxes, the unbelievable corruption and the fact that every time you filled your car with gas (or diesel) it was an advertisement for the democrats.

Thanks MAGA. And the cult leader of MAGA. For doing the democrat's work for them. For handing power to the Democrats and destroying the Republican party for the foreseeable future.

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Southern Planter's avatar
Southern Planter
4hEdited

Actually, Erick, it is a "Cancer of No Character" that has afflicted the Republican Party ever since it nominated Trump in 2016. That was the MAGA "iceberg" that struck the Republican "Titanic," and the ship has been slowly sinking ever since. Republican politicians now have a choice; they can either board a "lifeboat," or they can go down with the ship. The "lifeboat" is a Republican led impeachment of Trump. With the revelation that Trump ignored warnings from his own intelligence agencies, plus a direct warning from Marco Rubio, and did not take immediate action in the "Huang affair," is alone a high crime enough to convict. Through this dereliction of duty, Trump and Lutnick essentially enabled Huang to divert Nvidia's chips to our greatest global foe -- that plus whatever highly sensitive information his Chinese mistress was able to extract. This would be the modern-day equivalent of Truman ignoring the Rosenbergs as they passed America's atomic secrets to the Russians. Will the Republicans in Congress finally hold Trump accountable? The future of the Party, or what is left of it, depends on them finally doing so.

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