Good choice. I'll offer no further comments, though there are comments worth making.

Bibb County commissioners named Jones County's top administrator as their new chief administrative officer Thursday.

Steve H. Layson likely will start in August but said he has to work out an exact start date with the Jones County Commission.

"We're also in the budget process," Layson said.

Commissioners chose Layson, 47, over the other two finalists: former Bibb Tax Commissioner Jim Davis and current tax assessor's board member Robert Gerhardt. Commission Chairman Charles Bishop said all three candidates were qualified, but Layson was the consensus choice.

Though the appointment was Bishop's to make - and the rest of the board's to confirm - Bishop said it was important to get a unanimous vote, which he did.