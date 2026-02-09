Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary O'Neill's avatar
Gary O'Neill
8h

Progressives in any form are striving to create "Heaven on Earth" as you said, and because we are all imperfect, that will never happen. You mention all the voices "on social media" toward the end, but as you remind us periodically, social media is not the whole picture. Some 'new shiny thing' will distract those who live in social media within a week. Let's not waste time reacting to every outrage, but instead focus on the more timeless ideas that have kept your church serving its congregation for 200 years. That is an amazing legacy!

Reply
Share
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
8hEdited

AMEN. I think the video was despicable. I don’t care who what or how it got there.

There is enough political crap back and forth, day in and day out on both sides without hearing it in church. Not to brag but our ministers are the absolute best. They preach the Bible which is the word of God. Enough said. Tune in sometime, even you Mr. Erickson. I believe you would like them.

A side note, the NFL is pure crap.

Reply
Share
4 replies
44 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erick Erickson, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture