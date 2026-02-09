Yesterday, my family went to church. It was the end of our church’s annual Missions Conference. The guest pastor had led the conference. He had come over from Leeds in the United Kingdom. His sermon, and the whole conference, focused on the book of Haggai.

Our church is 200 years old this year. For a time, it was the tallest building in Georgia thanks to its steeple, which is presently wrapped in a blue tarp as the church undergoes renovations.

For 200 years, the church has faithfully preached the gospel, sent out missionaries, sought the welfare of its community, and made disciples for our Lord. We have time set aside, as most churches do, for a focus on missions, the Reformation, life, stewardship, etc., but mostly our pastors work expositionally through books of the Bible. As the scripture on a particular weekend is relevant to a contemporary issue, that issue might come up. But, as with most Bible believing churches that preach expositionally, the focus is on building up the body of Christ that the Holy Spirit might work through the believers.

About 100 years ago, a number of church denominations in the United States began embracing progressive theology. It was not enough to share the gospel and convert people. The churches decided they had a unique obligation to bring Heaven to earth. Pastors who were not using scripture to preach on contemporary matters were pushed out of denominations. The miracles got downgraded. The social gospel got elevated. The Holy Spirit working through the congregation was less important than the congregation working in the world.

Those churches have, over the last 100 years, started dying. They got so busy feeding the world around them, they stopped feeding the souls of believers. They turned political and preached politics, using scripture to reinforce their political views, and ignored passages of scripture that might contradict their zeitgeist.

On Friday, after President Trump’s video incident, noted evangelical Pastor John Piper voiced his disagreement by agreeing with a post from Dr. Russell Moore, who very explicitly condemned the video and the President’s behavior.

If you are unfamiliar with John Piper, he is very well known in Christian evangelical circles for his sermons and scholarly writings. His book on God’s providence is excellent. It is a dense read. If you want a simpler introduction to Piper, try Don’t Waste Your Life. That book implores readers not to have an irrelevant life, but instead to focus their life on exalting God and be willing to take risks for God.

Piper, for his tweet on Friday, was assailed by many of the online theobros. Piper, you see, had not tweeted a condemnation of the Somali fraud, the media cover-up of Joe Biden’s condition, the anti-ICE protests, etc., etc., etc.

Unlike his critics, Piper got arrested for sharing the gospel at an abortion clinic. But because he had not denounced Somali fraud in Minnesota on Twitter, the theobros who, themselves, have never been arrested for their faith, insisted Piper needed to shut up or be exposed as woke.

This is similar to the same group insisting that if your pastor did not devote an entire sermon to the death of Charlie Kirk, your church might be woke. This is also akin to the progressive denominations insisting that if you don’t devote the first Sunday in June to a sermon on pride month or do a sermon denouncing Donald Trump’s deportations, you might not be sufficiently grounded in the social gospel.

Now, I happen to think American evangelical churches do need to spend some time helping their congregations sort through contemporary issues. But I also think the best way to do that is to elevate Christ, not partisan politics. I think it is very, very notable that the theobros who attacked John Piper for speaking up about the behavior of the President of the United States had, almost to a person, failed to voice their own disagreement with what went out over the President’s social media feed. In fact, almost every one of them dismissed it as no big deal and, instead, attacked any Christian who spoke out.

Progressives exist on both the left and right. They covet power for political ends and believe the ends justify the means. They will, on both sides, weaponize scripture to use as a cudgel instead of letting God’s word convict people. They will demand sermons be political commentaries. There is a lot of data that shows progressive churches are far more likely to speak about politics in sermons than conservative congregations. Those same progressive churches are dying.

We’re reaching a moment when rightwing progressives are insisting churches must stake out political issues and reflect the prevailing orthodoxy of a political tribe. But the church has always been countercultural, and when the culture of the age demands churches be bold in politics, the church, perhaps, should be bold in preaching Jesus instead and always.

I’m reminded of Amaziah in Amos 7, who did not like Amos preaching God’s truth in the Northern Kingdom. Amaziah ordered Amos to get away from the ears of the king and his people. Basically, Amaziah had a good thing going, spinning God’s word to tickle the ears of the king with justifications for the king’s pagan ways.

Like on the left, a growing number of Christians on the right believe the Holy Spirit cannot advance without our work and God’s word should be interpreted through a political lens instead of politics being interpreted through God’s word. Those ideas are anathema to scripture, and we should resist having our churches become echo chambers for political views. In fact, we need the church now, more loudly than ever, being prophetic to both sides, putting the gospel of Christ ahead of the progressive social gospel or the gospel of MAGA.

If you truly believe your faith and politics align perfectly, the odds are you have made politics a perfect idol.

I just keep coming back to the men and women on social media who could not bother chastising their President for that video, instead attacking anyone who criticized the video. They seem fine seeing the President off to Hell so long as he gives them what they want in the meantime — a weapon against the Left, which they seem to prefer more than the God of the Universe being on their side. They can’t see Him, so the political is at the forefront of their minds.