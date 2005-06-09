Why is it that dirty lefties are all about championing "freedom of speech" until they disagree with what is being said. Kos was all over Ed Gillespie's alleged "censorship" attempt of Rock the Vote, yet Kos had no problem encouraging the boycotting and protesting of Sinclair Broadcasting's attempt to show that show about Kerry. Now he's threatening a nonprofit with whom he disagrees over FEC regulations. Way to support diversity of opinion and freedom of speech, Kos.

Note to the FEC: When you start going through the comments, please note that at RedState, we are adults.