The Charlatans
The GOP spent a ton of money through a bunch of organizations, including Super PACs, that was flat out wasted. The Newt Gingrich Super PAC was just a sign of things to come it seems. The excuse that is going to be used is that had these groups not spen...
The GOP spent a ton of money through a bunch of organizations, including Super PACs, that was flat out wasted. The Newt Gingrich Super PAC was just a sign of things to come it seems. The excuse that is going to be used is that had these groups not spent the money, the GOP would have suffered major losses. For the past several months, even | Read More »