I believe in the Doctrine of Vocation. It is a Christian doctrine that means I am supposed to glorify God in all that I do. Every year for Christmas Eve I do a show on WSB Radio, the nation’s most listened to news/talk station. I do a deep dive into the meaning of Christmas and the theology behind this baby born to die.

If you are traveling and need something to listen to, I offer you this. Merry Christmas.

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