A lot of my friends have been asking me the same question since Tuesday: what is the role of the church in politics? It is a fair question, and it has become an urgent one, because there is a coordinated effort underway to answer it badly.

On the left, you have progressive Christians wearing a secular, government-dependent faith on their sleeves — a Christianity the early church fathers would recognize only in its concern for the poor. On the right, you have the Christian nationalists working their way into my own denomination, the PCA, into the Southern Baptist Convention, and into others. Their goal is to force out any pastor who will not turn his pulpit into a political operation. I have never seen the bullying like I have seen it this past year directed at pastors and church congregations to fall in line. “If your pastor did not preach politics on the Sunday before the election, find a new church” is coupled with, “If your pastor did not preach on the assassination of Charlie Kirk, get out of there.” It keeps getting worse.

These people are bringing their political religion into the church, and more and more Christians are turning their faith toward their politics instead of turning their politics toward their faith.

Conservative Christians should look closely at history before they follow that path. Through most of American history, the place you were most likely to hear politics from the pulpit was the progressive church. It is no coincidence that those same churches are the ones declining most rapidly in this country. When a conservative church swaps the gospel for politics, as the progressive churches did, it will decline as well. People do not come through the doors on Sunday morning for a voter guide. They come because they have a God-sized hole in their hearts, and only the gospel can truly fill it.

The Lesser of Two Evils

Consider how Christians have been talking this year. Pastors and Christian leaders went on social media and told believers they had to go vote for the lesser of two evils. Charles Spurgeon said that given the choice between two evils, choose neither. Christians who are in politics know what those pastors actually meant. You have a Republican and a Democrat, both are sinners, and you should vote for the one more likely to advance your issues. As an American, that makes perfect sense.

The world, however, does not hear it that way. What non-Christians know about Christianity is that Christians are supposed to oppose evil. When a pastor stands up and says you must go vote for evil — the lesser evil, but evil all the same — the unbelieving neighbor hears a church that has made peace with wickedness for the sake of winning. The job of a Christian, before anything else, is to love God and love his neighbor. The job of a pastor is to go into the world and share the gospel. It does not sound very loving to tell the world that Christians must vote for evil, and how Christians talk about these things matters because the world is listening.

There is a theological irony in it, too. Some will say the Democrats are evil, and they are right in the sense that all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. The Democratic Party is evil in God’s eyes. So are you, so am I, and so is everyone else. That is precisely why the lesser-of-two-evils language is such a poor witness. It takes a truth about the human condition and turns it into a partisan talking point.

Abortion and transgenderism and communism are all evil. So is corruption, abusing refugees, racism, cruelty, etc. A lot of high-minded right-wing partisans cannot even see the sins in their own ranks and, when called out, revert to arguments about degree of sin instead of actually repenting.

The Gospel Divides, but Not by Party

The church is not equipped for a political fight, and it was never meant to be. Its purpose is to share the gospel, and the gospel does divide — but it does not divide along party lines. It divides the world from the people of God. Christ did not come to sort Republicans from Democrats. He came to call a people out of the world and into His kingdom. A sinner in a red state and a sinner in a blue state stand on the same side of that line until grace moves them across it.

When the church aligns itself with a political party, it draws the wrong line. We are a 50/50 nation, and a church that marries itself to one party has told half the country that the door is closed before the gospel is ever preached. The offense of the cross is supposed to be the cross itself, which is not supposed to become a partisan yard sign. The church that trades the division Christ makes for the division Washington makes has abandoned the one fight it is equipped to win for one it is guaranteed to lose.

A Spiritual Crisis, Not a Political One

We are not dealing with a political crisis in this country. We have a political crisis because we have a spiritual crisis, and the church is better equipped than any other institution in America to speak to the spiritual crisis. Young women are radicalizing to the left. Young men are radicalizing toward racism and victimhood. They come from broken homes. Their parents have abandoned them to the devices in their pockets, and they have no community. No candidate fixes that.

Salvation does not come aboard Air Force One.

Pastors who spend their time engaged in politics are going to fail, and God is going to smash their political idols, because they chose a vocation to save souls. They will not save souls through politicians. That does not mean the church should abandon the political process. Pastors can remind their congregations that, unlike the early Christians, they are blessed to live in a nation where they can participate in self-government. They can encourage members of their congregations to run for office. They can tell their people to vote their consciences, and they can tell them plainly that there are moral evils in the world. They can teach deep theology and tie the modern church to the ancient church and its defense of life, its rejection of worldly sexuality, its commitment to marriage, etc. The church should be doing that. The 21st-century church does not stand alone, but on the shoulders of two thousand years of persecution and faithful witness.

Unfortunately, too many pastors were willing to speak against only one party. How many spoke out about the cruelty toward illegal aliens in the deportation process? I support the deportations, but there was real cruelty in how they were carried out. How many told voters in Texas they had to go vote for Ken Paxton — a serial adulterer, impeached by his own party, who had to pay restitution as part of a criminal settlement — because he was the lesser of two evils but never spoke up during the primaries about choosing candidates of good character?

I suspect very few did. Many were silent in the primaries because they feared the mob within their own congregations, and then they had to do the dirty work in the general election of persuading people to vote for morally corrupt men. They were glad to take on the Democrats, but very few were willing to take on the Republican Party. That makes them no better than Amaziah, the priest of Bethel who told Amos to go back to Judah and stop prophesying at the king’s sanctuary, because he had a seat at the table and did not want to lose it.

We got to where we got on Tuesday because too many pastors and too many members of the conservative movement were busy seeking seats at the tables of power instead of being prophetic voices to that power. They compromised their gospel witness to turn out votes for compromised men instead of warning the Republican Party that it would lose everything if it kept doing so. The Republican Party lost everything.

The church that stood silent on the quality of the candidates saw many of their members still quietly reject those candidates in the voter booth, where the preacher and the deacons and the Christian Nationalists were not there to bully them into voting for objective moral corruption.

Play to Your Expertise

The political pulpit is alluring. It is a drug: a seat at the table, an invitation to the White House, a handshake with the President of the United States. Pastors should ask themselves how many politicians they have met this past year and how many homeless people in their own communities they have met in the same span.

The same is true of their congregations. Too many churches send their kids to the beach in Mexico to hammer nails and work on their tans instead of sending them to the soup kitchen across town. The mission field is in their own backyards. As single young men turn towards extremist views, how many churches pair their young men with old men as friends and mentors to golf together, cook together, watch sports together, rebuild cars together, and otherwise learn from each other? How many women in the church serve as salt and light to young women in the community?

Jeremiah told the exiles to seek the welfare of the city where God had sent them, for in its welfare they would find their own. Churches that do that in their own communities improve those communities. When enough churches do it in enough communities, the states change, the politics change, and the country changes. You have to change hearts to change minds, and you change hearts by sharing the gospel of Christ.

That requires deep theology, not a Sunday pep talk. It requires pastors who tie together the Old and New Testaments and fill their people with the gospel, church history, the stories of the martyrs, and Christ crucified and resurrected. Most of those pastors signed up for a job telling the world about a man named Jesus who changes those who come to know Him. It is strange that so many now spend more time trying to change the politics of the nation than talking about how Jesus changes us — because when Jesus changes us, we do change the nation.

Be willing to lose everything for Christ, including your congregation, and be truthful with them about all of it. I disagree with my audience every day, and I have lost parts of it for doing so. Pastors should ask whether they are willing to do the same with their congregations and their comfortable lives. Some are. Many are not, which is why so many stayed silent on public, partisan cruelty if it came from Republicans and so many stayed silent in primaries as their church congregations drifted toward objectively morally corrupt men who could never win a general election.

The church has nothing left to lose but the gospel of Jesus Christ, and the gospel has far greater power to change this country than any ballot box ever will. A church that equips itself for the political fight of the world will, like the dying mainline Christian denominations, begin to fade into eternal irrelevance. The church that equips itself for the gospel fight to call people to God can upend empires and move mountains. After all, “[O]ur struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” That is the spiritual fight, not the political fight. And that is the fight Christ’s church can win.

Win that fight, and the other fight is won. Reverse the order, and you lose, just like last Tuesday.