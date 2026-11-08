Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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EDWARD SOMERS's avatar
EDWARD SOMERS
2h

My father was an ardent member of the 1st Baptist Church on Palmetto Avenue in Daytona Beach at the time of the 1960 presidential election. My mother and I were Catholic (of course) but we attended alternate Sundays with dad.

I recall, vividly, the pastor railing from the pulpit about JFK and 'Catholics' and how we could not let a 'Catholic' take the presidency.

It was at this point that my father stood up and shouted to the pastor what he thought about what was and was not the pastor's business. The congregation was dead silent. I don't recall exactly what my father then said, but it drew quite a collective gasp from most of the people present while my father, mother, and I strode out of the sermon.

For all of his faults (racism being one) I was quite amazed and proud of my dad as the years went by for his standing on principle.

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Patriot Paul's avatar
Patriot Paul
1h

Great Christian men like Billy Graham and his son, Franklin, to a lesser extent, have appealed to both parties in the White House, as they stayed clear of the divisive rhetoric. I grew up revering Reverend Billy Graham and watching his incredible stadium filled crusades on TV. He was in every White House in his prime, no matter who was president.

Today we have the false prophets, in my opinion, like the Reverend Adam Hamilton, from Kansas, now a US Senator. He already had an incredible ministry thru the United Methodist Church in greater Kansas City and was making huge $$$ with his Christian publishing business. However that wasn’t enough, so he was wooed by the progressive left to run for office. Lots of folks blame him for the tremendous decline of the UMC, which just last year lost 174,000 members!

My daughter’s church in Natchez,Ms just left the UMC for the Global Methodist and they are thriving again ! And Highland Park UMC, the largest in Dallas, just left also!

Watch how Senator Hamilton’s net worth increases from 2026-2032… should be interesting. I had the great pleasure of calling his church a few weeks back, and informing his staff that MY church in north Georgia (, the largest multi denominational in Pickens County) would not be using his materials any longer and they were removed from our church library that same day to the trash.

Erick is right - politics have no place in the pulpit and you sure can’t mix religion and politics..you didn’t see Billy Graham running for office- he wasn’t a false prophet like Hamilton!

Nice job Mr Erickson!

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