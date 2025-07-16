During the Biden Administration, we hit a moment when there were two quarters of negative economic growth. Technically, it is true, the definition of a recession is a bit more complicated. But, historically, it has widely been accepted that two quarters of negative growth is the common definition of a recession.

The American press corps, which has long followed the common definition, went into hyper-technical mode to deny Joe Biden had placed the United States in a recession, even as the private sector shrank and the public sector grew.

Democrats insisted, as Biden came into office, that their massive spending package would not cause inflation. Once inflation was on the books, they insisted it was not that bad. Once everyone realized it was bad, they insisted it would be transitory. Eventually, it was kind of good, they insisted. It helped realign the economy.

We have arrived at Groundhog Day, sort of.

The data is now out. Prices are going back up. The culprit is the President’s tariff policy. The President’s team and outside economic progressives sympathetic to the project, like the leftwing Hewlett Foundation-funded Oren Cass, insist the price increases are not because of inflation, but because of a policy change, i.e. tariffs.

They are technically right. But, historically, it has widely been accepted that prices going up broadly is a common definition of inflation.

Prices have, year over year, gone up 2.7%. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is up 2.9%. Furniture, toys, and clothes are up the most as they are the most impacted by tariffs.

But grocery prices are rising, in large part because of tariffs on imports like coffee and bananas.

The saving grace for President Trump is that energy prices remain low, with gas prices down. That has kept prices from rising further.

Trump supporters had insisted that tariffs would not cause price increases. We are now in the “it’s not that bad” phase and rapidly headed to the “they’re transitory” phase of the talking points.

The bottom line is that Americans voted for the President to bring down prices, and the data now shows not only that prices are going up due to the President’s economic policies, but that we are at the beginning, not the end. We are at the beginning because the President delayed the tariffs. In August, they will more fully go into effect.

It is, technically, true that the price increases we are seeing are not inflation. They are, however, an economic policy that caused prices to go up, and they are accounted for in the inflation data. We are not and should not rearrange the collection of economic data for a single man’s bad policies.

We should also note that Republicans are being as dishonest with the data as Democrats were with inflation. They just do not want to shoulder the blame for the logical consequences and easily foreseeable consequences of their policies.

Instead, the Republicans are engaged in an organized campaign to rough up the refs at the Federal Reserve and attempt to undermine Jerome Powell because they need a rate cut to offset people feeling the impact of tariffs. The problem is that the Fed pouring more money into the economy, coupled with tariffs already raising prices, could provoke more inflation. The data the Federal Reserve relies on is well above the 2% level the Federal Reserve wants.

The attacks on Powell are an effort to bully him in the same way Democrats relentlessly attacked the Supreme Court, assuming those attacks might shape John Roberts’s decisions. Even if the President were to oust Powell, Powell is only the Chair of a twelve-member committee, with the other members outside the President’s direct reach. And they have overwhelmingly, thus far, refused to lower rates.

The best way to get the Fed to lower rates, ironically, is to scrap the tariffs, which would bring down prices and get the nation closer to the 2% inflation rate. But that’s not happening. For all those who insisted the President really wanted free trade and no tariffs, he continues to announce new agreements where the poor country allows our goods in without tariffs that its citizens cannot afford to buy, while we pile on tariffs on that country’s goods being sold to Americans.

Each time the President does so, like he did yesterday with Indonesia, he insists that the other country is paying the tariffs. But the data shows American citizens are the ones paying the price for a foolish economic policy.

It may not technically be inflation, but prices are going up, and we have enough data now to know the tariffs are, as predicted, playing a significant role. Unfortunately, the tariffs are only getting larger moving forward. I see no reason to be a team player or cheerleader for an economically destructive policy that is not realigning the economy as promised.

Likewise, I’d note that much of the supposed investments coming to the United States from abroad were either previously planned, but reannounced for President Trump to get the credit, or announced so far into the future as to be meaningless. The President gets great headlines and the investments, so far out, can be undone the moment he is gone. But why let the truth get in the way of the spin?