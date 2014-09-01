Ben Domenech, one of our illustrious founders, has a great piece at Commentary about the Clinton machine being alive. It is worth reading for a number of reasons, but most especially may be this.

History may ultimately consider Obamaâ€™s 2008 nomination as a representation not of progressivismâ€™s resurgent appeal, but as its death rattleâ€”a speed bump along the way to the Democratic Partyâ€™s becoming a fully corporatist, Clinton-owned entity. In practice, the party now resembles a protection racket with an army of volunteers, with friends who never suffer and enemies who never relax.

Go read the whole thing.

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