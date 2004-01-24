Trickster over at Tacitus likewise thinks Dean isn't done yet.

Dean is far from done. In fact, I still make him the favorite. Even now, when he's getting relentlessly ridiculed, he draws all the attention." Dean has the money; he has the organization; he has the fame he didn't have six months ago. If he can even finish a close second to Kerry in New Hampshire, much less win, he will be in exactly the same position as Bill Clinton in 1992, when a second-place finish in New Hampshire made Clinton "the Comeback Kid" and, once again, the favorite for the Democratic nomination.