The Comeback Doc
Trickster over at Tacitus likewise thinks Dean isn't done yet.
Dean is far from done. In fact, I still make him the favorite. Even now, when he's getting relentlessly ridiculed, he draws all the attention." Dean has the money; he has the organization; he has the fame he didn't have six months ago. If he can even finish a close second to Kerry in New Hampshire, much less win, he will be in exactly the same position as Bill Clinton in 1992, when a second-place finish in New Hampshire made Clinton "the Comeback Kid" and, once again, the favorite for the Democratic nomination.
He's right. Dean only has to get close. He doesn't have to win.