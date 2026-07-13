Lindsey Graham died Saturday night. His office says it was a brief and sudden illness. He was seventy-one, he had just come home from his tenth wartime trip to Ukraine, and he was scheduled to sit for Meet the Press on Sunday morning. He was, for a generation, the Senate’s most relentless hawk on Iran—so relentless that Tehran’s state media took the occasion of his death to celebrate.

And so, within hours, before the family had finished asking for privacy, a certain corner of the internet already knew the “real” story. Assassination. Foul play. A regime that hated him, a convenient illness, a body barely cold. None of it is in evidence. All of it is certain.

We have seen this movie before, and recently. The same voices spent the last ten months insisting that the murder of Charlie Kirk could not possibly be the work of one young man with a rifle. Never mind that Tyler Robinson left a note confessing it, texted his confession, wrote it on Discord, and left his DNA on the towel wrapped around the weapon. Never mind the surveillance footage. The evidence is overwhelming, and it points in one direction. But for the conspiratorial mind, one direction is never enough. There must be a network. A signal. A hand behind the hand.

Why do so many people now reach, reflexively, for the grand explanation over the plain one?

Part of the answer is a bias psychologists have measured for decades. They call it the proportionality bias, or the “major event, major cause” heuristic, and it is stubbornly human. When something big happens, we assume something big must have caused it. A great man cannot simply die of an illness the way ordinary men do; the cause feels too small for the weight of the loss. This is why the assassination of John Kennedy spawned a thousand theories while the attempt on Ronald Reagan spawned almost none—Reagan lived, the consequence was small, and a lone disturbed man was explanation enough. Kennedy died, the consequence was enormous, and so the mind demanded a conspiracy heavy enough to balance the scales. A senator dead of sudden illness, a movement’s champion felled by a nobody on a rooftop—these are small causes for large griefs, and the mind rebels.

Honestly, there is a strange comfort in the sinister. Many people sleep better at night believing that dark and powerful forces are arranging the world than believing that a bureaucrat was merely incompetent, or that chance, accident, and the quiet providence of God govern far more of life than we would like. A hidden hand, however wicked, means someone is in control. Randomness means no one is—and that is the more frightening thought by far. Better a villain we can name than a universe or a God we cannot command. The conspiracy is not really an explanation. It is a sedative.

I’ve long thought there are three ordinary reasons people gravitate to conspiracies. Some do it to complicate the simple, because a plain fact is boring and a secret plot makes the believer feel like an initiate. Some do it to simplify the complex, because the world is a tangle of contingency and accident, and a single villain pulling levers is easier to hold than chaos. And some do it to avoid blame—for their own failures, their own side’s losses, their own bad bets. It is easier to say the game was rigged than to admit you were beaten.

The research bears this out with uncomfortable precision. Scholars find that conspiracy belief is driven by three motives: the desire to understand a confusing world, the desire to feel safe and in control of it, and the desire to protect the image of oneself and one’s tribe. Those are simply the academic phrases for what I described. And these beliefs surge in exactly the moments you would expect—times of crisis, loss, and upheaval, when people feel the ground moving beneath them. Give a man back his sense of control and his appetite for conspiracy shrinks. Take it away, and he goes hunting for hidden hands.

Two things have poured gasoline on this fire.