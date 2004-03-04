Tom Bevan has a typically well written piece on the Bush Brand. Tom has expertise in the advertising field, so I encourage you to read the whole post here.

When it comes to television advertising, political candidates are brands just like anything else. And there are two iron rules to follow if you want advertising to effectively and successfully promote your brand:

1) Your brand promise MUST be relevant and believable. It doesn't matter how you package your core or promise, if it isn't something people want and something they think you will deliver then they won't be buying.

2) Your ads MUST be designed to speak to and resonate with a specific target audience. You need to identify the people who are most inclined to buy your product and then make sure the emotional wrapper of your ad is constructed in their language and with elements that will generate the most possible appeal among that group.