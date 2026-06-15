Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Sappers Forward's avatar
Sappers Forward
8h

Great summary on a points except the "Iran deal". Trumps knows from our history of armed conflict "you can't bomb your way to victory" ---- and he does not want to put boots on the ground (in any numbers) as the AMerican people don't want that and neither does he.

Cases in point - 1. we were not able to bomb N Vietnam into defeat 2. Sec Rumsfeld (and know you liked him) thought that after our air campaign successes in Desert Storm that we could put a lot more funds into smart bombs and less into troops. The enemy learned not to "fight from the open" (where they got annihilated) after Desert Storm and to go into the towns, villages and underground to avoid our high tech weaponry. True we will destroy a lot of it but not all it.

Trump also knows "regime change" / destroying the current government has unintended consequences that then become "crap shoots" ie. Afghanistan, Libya, Iran, fill in the blank.

He knows Iran could easily fracture into a civil war with the Kurds in the north and a very upset populace that is not all united amongst themselves.

If this "deal" happens, what we get that we didn't have before is a performance based incentive program AND a nuclear inspection program that is not a "wink and nod".

As a retired soldier myself and having witnessed Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan - I vote for Trump's approach. Will it be clean, neat and do all pieces fit yet ? No, but it's like a grizzled old colonel once told me when I was a captain when I was about to commence a thorny mission: "Its like skinning snakes - it's messy and bloody, but get on with it !"

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Unaffiliated's avatar
Unaffiliated
9h

Dec 7, 1941 is a day that lives in infamy. June 14, 2026 is a day that will live in ignominy for Donald J. Trump. It marks the beginning of the end of his Presidency. Human weakness, lack of moral character and narcissism got the best of him. More innocent lives will be lost and darn if we won’t have to deal with these insane Shia’s again - probably soon. I do wonder what was his price, and will we ever know? The man does some good, but this bad will be hard to come back from. God bless Bibi and Israel.

The ironic thing about all the Dem politicians complaining about Musk is they are all multimillionaires. Ro is apparently worth over $600 million. They could easily surrender half of their wealth for the common good, but socialist and political liars only use the pointed finger as their example. I can’t stand people who refuse to live what they preach.

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