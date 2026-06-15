Imagine an asteroid of solid gold drifting into orbit. The moment we could mine it, gold would be worth roughly nothing. Its price has never reflected some intrinsic property of the metal. The prices of gold reflects scarcity. How little of it there is available on the planet relative to how many people want it sets its price. Diamonds run the same in reverse. They are far more common than their price suggests, kept dear for a century by a cartel that hoarded supply and a marketing campaign that convinced a generation a rock equals love. Price is not virtue. Price is what free people will pay for a thing, given what’s available.

Hold that thought, because on June 12th, Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire, and the people most offended by it understand the economics least and are the most jealous of his success.

Every American should cheer that the world’s first trillionaire is an African-American immigrant to the United States.

The milestone arrived when SpaceX went public—the largest IPO in history, priced at $135 a share, valuing the company near $1.77 trillion and raising some $75 billion in a single day. Musk’s net worth vaulted past $1.1 trillion. And here is the part the progressives skip: it is paper. Were Musk to dump his entire stake tomorrow, he would not collect a trillion dollars. He would collapse the very price that produced the headline, the way our gold asteroid collapses the price of gold. There are lock-ups. There are buyers who evaporate the instant a seller that size appears. The trillion is not sitting in a vault. It is a verdict.

Whose verdict? More than 156 million Americans now own stock, and in millions of arm’s-length transactions—some for novelty, some for bragging rights, most for the long haul. (Full disclosure: I bought a single share of SpaceX stock for novelty and view SpaceX as a speculative investment.)

Of those 156 million American investors , individual investors submitted between $70 and $100 billion in orders for SpaceX stock. Fidelity received over 22,000 buy orders in a single hour. Over 1,000 institutional investors bought into SpaceX too. They all decided Musk is likelier to grow their savings than Washington is. Nobody compelled them. No bureaucrat allocated a share. They looked at a man who lands rockets that used to be thrown into the ocean and rebuilt the economics of online payments, cars, solar panels, satellites, and internet business, and they placed a bet. The trillion is the sound of free people trusting the private sector over the state. That is what fuels the rage.

Because the wealth did not stop at the top.

The same offering turned more than 4,400 current and former SpaceX employees into millionaires. Roughly 400 of them suddenly had nine-figure fortunes, and not just engineers. Welders, machinists, technicians, baristas, even janitors who took equity instead of a fatter paycheck woke up rich. A welder who joined in 2015 at $28 an hour is sitting on shares worth nearly $900,000. President and COO Gwynne Shotwell and CFO Bret Johnsen each cleared a billion. One would think the Left would celebrate a new female billionaire, but they have chosen to ignore that data point and the hundreds of blue collar workers turned millionaires. This is David slaying Goliath some 4,400 times over—without Goliath lawyering up, hiring lobbyists, and buying a congresscritter to freeze the ladder behind him.

Which brings us to the congresscritters and the Left.

Instead of celebrating the broadest single-day creation of working-class wealth in living memory, the prominent voices of the Left reached for the pitchfork. Elizabeth Warren, who had already begged the SEC to delay the offering, announced that the typical American household would have to work “more than 11 million years” to match Musk, and demanded a wealth tax.

Bernie Sanders denounced Musk and his “fellow oligarchs,” dusting off the 5 percent annual wealth levy he and Ro Khanna have floated for months.

Ro Khanna pronounced the system “rigged.” “Wall street folks are celebrating Elon Musk for creating 4,400 millionaires. Fine. Did any of them celebrate Joe Biden IRA, ARP, CHIPS for creating millions of good paying jobs? Our barometer should be opportunity & stability for the majority, not simply wealth for the few,” Khanna tweeted. Those programs, by the way, have only created 335,000 jobs so far, with most being generous long term projections and done by putting the American public further into national debt, driving up costs to our children. Also, we should remember that when Pete Buttigieg was handed billions of dollars to build roads and bridges, he decided to use the money, instead, to tear down systemic racism.

Factually, through both his businesses and the businesses tied to his businesses, Elon Musk has created both more jobs and more wealth for Americans than all those programs combined that Khanna wants credit for. That Khanna does not know that, realize that, or care to admit that is his problem, not Musk’s, yours, or mine.

Gavin Newsom complained that families are “struggling to pay for groceries and gas” while Musk becomes a trillionaire. Newsom cannot get a high-speed rail line built and Elon Musk can send and return people to outer space for less money than Newsom’s rail-line project costs — money Newsom could use to help people pay for groceries and gas. Newsom has used the rail project as a jobs program for unions and government employees. It is welfare for the well connected, not transportation.

Zohran Mamdani piled on, too. His family has a lavish compound in Uganda kept under armed guard. The value of his family property is purported to be around $200,000.00 in an area where most people live on $1,000 a year.

Not one of these elected officials paused to notice the janitor.

There is a tell buried in their own argument. They blast Musk for building fortunes atop public subsidies for electric cars and solar panels. Fine—then end the subsidies. A conservative will shake your hand. But they don’t want the programs gone; they want the credit. The grievance was never that the game is rigged. It’s that someone they don’t control ran the field they thought they owned.

I wrote last week about what that resentment actually conceals:

What socialism reliably produces, when imposed, is not equality but a closed caste. The Soviet nomenklatura had its sealed stores and dachas. The Chinese Communist Party’s “princelings”—Xi Jinping among them—inherited political position as straightforwardly as any Habsburg. North Korea has produced three generations of Kims. The empirical record is uncontested: every long-running communist regime froze its founding elite into a hereditary aristocracy. The system that promised to abolish class only ever abolished the class mobility that threatens its rulers. A free market is the most ruthlessly meritocratic mechanism humans have devised—Schumpeter’s “creative destruction,” the immigrant entrepreneur eclipsing the inherited fortune, the garage startup gutting the incumbent. Capitalism does not care who your father was. For someone who suspects, quietly, that he is exactly the unearned aristocrat capitalism is engineered to dethrone, that is not liberation. It is a mortal threat. Socialism offers the escape hatch. Replace the market’s verdict with the committee’s verdict, and the credentials and connections the well-born child accumulated since prep school become decisive again. The Harvard PhD is never unseated by an HVAC contractor in a system that allocates by ideological vocabulary and bureaucratic capture. The nonprofit, the agency, the university, the foundation—these are the institutions the inherited elite already runs, and precisely the ones a socialist order empowers.

That is why the outrage is so selective. Had Musk shared their politics and funneled his fortune into the organizations that keep their class in power, see e.g. Alex Soros, they would have found his trillion dollars tasteful. He didn’t, so he must be vilified. The funniest specimens are the people who have produced nothing but livestreams and bureaucracy insisting that the man who returns rockets from orbit has contributed nothing of value.

The United States holds more millionaires than any nation on earth, and not because our committees, bureaucrats, and congresscritters are wiser. It is because here, David can still slay Goliath. The Left cannot forgive a verdict it did not cast. They are not the authors of Musk’s fortune, and they cannot tax, regulate, or shame their way into being its gatekeepers—and that, more than any number with twelve zeroes, is what they cannot abide.

A Bad Deal

We did not have to start a war with Iran, but we did. Instead of seeing it through, we have taken a winning position and lost.

The President’s cheerleaders will insist he won. It is what they do. He did not win. The proof is that, as the deal is to be signed, the President has not released the text in advance. Instead, Iranian media keeps leaking the agreement and the United States keeps insisting that what is being leaked is not the agreement. The President could settle this by allowing the public to see what has been agreed to.

Republicans have long argued that money is fungible. Federal dollars sent to Planned Parenthood may not be used for abortions, but that offsets other money that can then be used for abortions.

Here, the President insists the billions of dollars flowing to Iran will go only to humanitarian aid approved by the United States. That will free up Iran’s other money for terror.

Here, the President says Iran no longer wants nuclear weapons, but instead of putting all that in writing and enforcing it now, we will kick the can down the road, closer to the midterms. To believe the nation that signed the Obama agreement and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is suddenly going to cave on nukes is magical thinking.

Here, the President says Israel still has the right of self-defense against Hezbollah but after Hezbollah fired rockets and drones at Israel and Israel responded, the President attacked Israel for responding. The President said to Axios’s Barak Ravid, “Why did Bibi have to do a f**king attack? I was so pissed off. I let him know. He has no f**king judgement. I let him know that.”

To reiterate, Hezbollah attacked Israel and Israel responded. As an aside, one of the Hezbollah leaders Israel killed this weekend had been responsible for the deaths of 5 American soldiers. The President said, when Iran shot down an Apache helicopter with no loss of American lives, that we would respond. But now will not afford our ally the same even as our ally killed a man who killed American soldiers.

Many of President George W. Bush’s strongest defenders when he was President, over time, became his critics and insisted they were ready to move on from him all along. I suspect many of President Trump’s strongest defenders, who will defend this deal as the best deal ever, will eventually admit this deal puts Iran in a stronger position with more money to fund terrorism. And the quest for their nukes will continue.

Today may not be that day, but the rest of us need not cheer on a bad deal taken for the sake of getting a deal. The President chose to go to war with Iran and has now chosen surrender. It’s a bad deal. This is embarrassing. And we still are unsure if it will even be signed.

Spare Me Your Outrage

I sat on my front porch last night with friends. The menu was 12 year old Calumet Bourbon, cigars by Padron, Byron, and Fuentes, barbecued chicken sliders with bacon jam and Colby Jack cheese on King’s Hawaiian rolls, and a chocolate tuxedo cheesecake from the Cheesecake Factory.

We watched the UFC fight at the White House and hockey.

I see a lot of American elites and progressives outraged at the White House having a UFC fight as part of the 250th anniversary celebration. First, there is really nothing the President could do short of resigning that these people would praise. They’re already complaining about the algae back in the reflecting pool, though the renovators specifically said it would happen and be flushed out. It was residual build up in the pipes they could not flush before turning the water on. But the facts be damned, it is supposed to be a sign of failure.

The people outraged by the UFC fight, which is a major American sport, were pretty quiet when bare chested trans activists showed up at Joe Biden’s White House for Easter. They were fine with the pride flags at American embassies. They were fine with all the progressive virtue signaling. Remember the lawn chair marchers in Bill Clinton’s inaugural parade? He even had Elvis impersonators and the Democrats were all fine with it.

Frankly, given the shirtless men in very tight short shorts climbing on top of each other, if the White House has billed this as a pride event, the Left would be all for it. Instead, the filler packages were explicitly patriotic, including an address from Ronald Reagan about the meaning of the Stars and Stripes — the event was held both on Flag Day and President Trump’s birthday.

I am not a UFC fan and, frankly, think that, like St. Augustine, we should eschew the modern equivalent of gladiatorial games. There is nothing edifying about watching grown men beat each other to a bloody pulp for other people’s entertainment. But it was on my front porch as I am in the minority, even among my friends, who love the spectacle, root for their favorite athletes, and even collect the UFC cards. I accommodated them and watched the hockey on my phone.

Many Americans do love the UFC. A plurality of them voted for Donald Trump. Those who believed Hunter Biden’s art was really valuable and the man with boobs was actually a woman can spare me their outrage. The people who tape a toilet seat to the wall and call it art and celebrate brutalist architecture have lost the people’s confidence in being the arbiters of style and taste.