The Common Core and the 2016 Republican Candidates
We asked the Republicans who met at the Iowa Freedom Summit what they thought about Common Core. Let’s just say the conservatives running are not exactly fans of Common Core. Hear them in their own words:The post The Common Core and the 2016 Republican
We asked the Republicans who met at the Iowa Freedom Summit what they thought about Common Core. Let’s just say the conservatives running are not exactly fans of Common Core. Hear them in their own words:
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