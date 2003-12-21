Stephen Pollard has a thoughtful column in which he discusses how he has come to terms with becoming pro-death penalty.

I have never bought into the argument that it is better for ten guilty men to go free than for one innoncent man to die. It's a nice cliche, but it's wrong. So, we should let Charles Manson, Saddam Hussein, Timothy McVeigh, et al go free before we put to death a mysterious Mr. X, who may be innocent, though was found guilty by a jury of peers and went through twenty years of appeals.

That's may be nice to believe, but it's still crap. I hate to agree with a ChiCom on anything, but read the final paragraph of Mr. Pollard's piece, reprinted below: