"If you see 10 troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you," said the ever wise Calvin Coolidge, who was both the best American President and most conservative. Washington politicians of both parties, in an ever-greater quest to play to the crowd and earn free media, are desperate to just do something.

Thus the other day President Obama announced he would take executive action to curtail gun purchases in the United States. His action comes at a time more and more Americans are buying guns to keep themselves safe, convinced the government cannot keep us safe. Gun company stocks soared on the news of the President's actions.

What of the regulations? Doctors can now feel free to report patients to the government if they determine the patient is mentally ill. Such a patient will be unable to buy a gun. Trust between a doctor and patient is less important than Barack Obama's desire to just do something.

Updated: Fri Jan 08, 2016