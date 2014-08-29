Just last week, the temperatures in Middle Georgia, where I write, were over 100 degrees. This week, they are struggling to get to 90. But, as say climate change advocates, that is called weather, not climate. Of course, this is the second year in a row Georgia has experienced a milder than normal summer.

The data shows, rather inconveniently, that there has not been a warming trend in 1 ...



Updated: Fri Aug 29, 2014



