Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kristy Shorr's avatar
Kristy Shorr
5d

This was the best explanation I’ve seen for what happened and why we are here.

Josh Wood @J_K_Wood

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I'm telling my sons that Cornell exposes the poverty of a sexual ethic built almost entirely around consent.

We have told young people that sex can be easily detached from marriage, permanence, fidelity, children, responsibility, even love, and that as long as everyone says yes, the encounter is morally legitimate.

That leaves women with an impoverished set of categories afterward. If a sexual experience leaves her feeling ashamed, degraded, used, or disgusted, our culture gives her very little language for saying:

I consented, but it was still wrong. I participated in something that was bad for me.

Instead, the options increasingly become: it was liberation, or it was rape.

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
5d

When I first started reading this you sort of made me angry. Actions have consequences. What those men did was more than just ungentlemanly don’t you think? What possible gratification does a man get from having sex with an unconscious woman that someone just previously had sex with. And no I am not condoning anything that that woman did. She needs to drop her civil suit.

You are so right that we need to teach our children that drugs are bad and that sex should be an act of love. ( and please wait until……). We most certainly need God back in our lives.

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