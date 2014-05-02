Sid Dinsdale has requested that I correct my piece regarding his family ties to Planned Parenthood. While I did so in the post, it does deserve a stand alone post. I erred in connecting both his wife and daughter to Planned Parenthood, which was a mistake on my part. As I noted in the correction, it is Mr. Dinsdale’s sister who has been on the board of Planned Parenthood in Nebraska. I apologize for the error.

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