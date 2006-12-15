This sounds to me like hokey liberal professors trying to â€œre-messageâ€ the entrepreneurial class.

Morrison said students used ideas from a book by George Mason University professor Richard Florida called â€œThe Rise of the Creative Class.â€

In the book, Florida writes that people move to cities and create jobs, not the other way around, Morrison said. These people, known as the â€œcreative class,â€ include software programmers, doctors, lawyers and artists, he said, and they have the most economic buying power.

Universities create these types of people, he said, and the key is to get them to stay in Macon. That can be accomplished by creating a sense of place, Morrison said.

â€œI want to go to a place where I can be the best Alex Morrison I can be, and a city should be open to that.â€