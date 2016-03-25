This weekend is the anniversary of the single most important event in human history. What came after was entirely different than what came before. While many dispute even the basic facts, historians have long acknowledged that the events more than two billion people worldwide will remember this weekend fundamentally reshaped the planet.

Around two thousand years ago, a Jewish rabbi was nailed to a cross. His supporters had declared him the Messiah. His detractors declared him just one of a number of frauds and charlatans that had come before and after him. The difference between him and these others, however, was his staying power. Two thousand years after the death of Jesus, his followers now spread over the entire planet.

Something had to have happened. Liberal academics have tried for years to come up with theories. Every few decades, a new theory appears. What made this guy so much more unique than all those who came before or after him? History does, in fact, show that many others showed up around the same time claiming to be a messiah, but only Jesus, two thousand years later, is still thought of as the Messiah.

Updated: Fri Mar 25, 2016