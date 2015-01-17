The Daily Devotionals
I’ve discovered that a lot of you want the devotionals I’m writing in your inbox. So I am making that possible. If you want my daily devotional to show up in your inbox, instead of having to remember to go to the website, go here now. I’ll have them
I’ve discovered that a lot of you want the devotionals I’m writing in your inbox. So I am making that possible.
If you want my daily devotional to show up in your inbox, instead of having to remember to go to the website, go here now.
I’ll have them emailed to you on a daily basis.
The post The Daily Devotionals appeared first on RedState.