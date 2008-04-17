My God in Heaven, this guy is just blogger gold! Seriously folks, for all the talk that lefties have about Bush lying, what they actually usually mean is that Bush does what he says and they can't believe he'd actually do that!

Obama, on the other hand, is rapidly earning the label Pinocchiobama. Hat tip to Jim Gergahty for this one. I missed the torture exercise debate.

Last night, Obama said, "I have never said that I don't wear flag pins or refuse to wear flag pins."

As we chronicled the other day, in October 2007, Obama said:

Shortly after 9/11, particularly because as we're talking about the Iraq War, that became a substitute for I think true patriotism, which is speaking out on issues that are of importance to our national security, I decided I won't wear that pin on my chest.

Oh, I get it. This is just lawyering out of it again (he's good at lawyering out since, as his wife said, she's a lawyer, he's a lawyer, and "everybody [they] know are lawyers.").

He said he wouldn't wear one on his "chest" not that he wouldn't wear one. No doubt he had a little flag lapel pin on his underwear.