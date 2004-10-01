I'll say again I think it was a draw. Kerry won on substance and Bush won on style. People tend to remember the style than the substance.

Kerry needed to do really well. He just eeked out past Bush. He needed to do better than that. People know that Bush is not the greatest public speaker, but he did a lot to bolster the numbers that he is strong, decisive, and principled.

Kerry said a lot that the Republicans can use to beat him up. Bush said some, but Kerry said more, e.g. summits v. being on the offense, both bilateral and multilateral talks, etc.