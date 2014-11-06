The Day After Asssessment
Yesterday we did a call with RedState readers where Drew Ryun from the Madison Project and I reviewed the state of play nationally. We also took a lot of questionsThe post The Day After Asssessment appeared first on RedState.
Yesterday we did a call with RedState readers where Drew Ryun from the Madison Project and I reviewed the state of play nationally.
We also took a lot of questions from RedState readers. You can listen to the whole thing here.
The post The Day After Asssessment appeared first on RedState.