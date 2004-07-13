I've been a in funk all day. Worn slap out.

One of the things I do for candidates I work with is serve as a surrogate. When they can't be in two places at once, I send them to the place with the potential for the most votes and I go to the lesser of the two vote getting locations.

So, for one guy I went forty-five minutes over to very rural Georgia to speak at an assembly. The format was routine -- one minute opening, 4-5 questions, two minute closing.

When I got there I was told that representatives would only be allowed one minute. The event started at 7pm. At 9pm, with about 60 people in the crowd, the fire alarm went off. 15 minutes later the situation was resolved. At 9:45pm, I got my 1 minute of fame and headed home.

I had not eatten before I went, so I was wiped out when I got home. Then I ate so late I couldn't sleep welll.

Today was rough. It is one week until the primary. I'm planning last minute strategies, none of my candidates wanted polls, I'm flying on my guts and they're in knots.

Please God get me to the 20th.