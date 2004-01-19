He is on right now. He doesn't seem to get it. At least he is energized.

My wife says he is a nut. Now he is saying he will win in North Carolina and Massachusetts, Arkansas, and Missouri.

He has not changed the message . . . yet.

Oh, now he says there are some "polite things we have to do." He's making the best of a bad situation and seems like he is about to climb the bell tower with a gun.

Harkin is standing in the background with a look on his face of, "Oh sh*t, what have I done?!"

[UPDATE: Is Dean's voice giving out or is he about to cry?]