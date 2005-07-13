Unions, while they may expand protections for a worker, they also increase costs and decrease efficiencies. Unions for public sector employees, given already good deals on government pensions, etc., are unneeded wastes of taxpayer money. Yet, for some reason, Bibb County is seriously considering the unionization of it's employees.

Who knew the County had elected officials more dense than certain members of the City's group of elected officials?!

A push to unionize Bibb County employees is moving forward and organizers have mailed questionnaires to about half of the county's employees, organizer Michael Gardner said Tuesday.

Gardner, with Service Employees International Union, Local 1985, got a cool reception Tuesday from Commissioner Elmo Richardson, who chairs the commission's human resources committee. But other commissioners said they're willing to talk about unionizing - if employees want it.

Gardner said several employees approached him and that there are "a lot of employees that are very intimidated" and unwilling to speak their mind to the commission. He said the questionnaires went out last week to 350 or 400 county employees, asking them how they felt about unionizing and their jobs in general. Most have not yet been returned, he said. A potential agreement between the union and the commission - which mirrors the union's agreement with the city of Macon - was forwarded Tuesday to the county attorney for review. It's expected to come up again for discussion.