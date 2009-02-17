Profanity warning here, but I think it does sum up the death of Dubai given the economic circumstances of the day.

As people scramble for the exits in Dubai, there is no â€˜key mailâ€™, like in America, where people can often mail back their house keys and walk away from a mortgage without the immediate threat of jail. People are literally fleeing this place, to date leaving 3000 cars stranded at the airport with keys still in the ignition. And the reason for this is that if you default on your Dubai mortgage, you can end up in a debtors prison. Perhaps Dubai will at least create a new Dickens?