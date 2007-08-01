Reverend Gene is at it again, this time professing his disagreement with the Nicene Creed:

Anglicanism seemed to be big enough and broad enough to allow and even encourage those kinds of questions.Â It had its own answers, but it existed to help me come to my own answers. I remember thinking â€˜gosh, that seems to me to be the way religion ought to beâ€™. So I was very encouraged by that. One day when I was ranting and raving about how much of the Nicene Creed I didnâ€™t believe, he said â€˜well, when youâ€™re in church, just say the parts of the creed you do agree with. Be silent for the others. Weâ€™re not asking you do so something against your integrityâ€™. And again I thought whew, thatâ€™s what one would hope for from a religion â€“ honesty and integrity. And I guess thatâ€™s a theme that has carried throughout my life in Ministry â€“ that God wants us to be honest and full of integrity.'

For those unfamiliar with it

The purpose of a creed is to act as a yardstick of correct belief. A creed is an epitome, not a full definition, of what is required for orthodoxy. It was hoped that by memorizing this summary of the faith, lay people without extensive theological training would still be able to recognize deviations from orthodox doctrines based on the Bible as interpreted in Christian Tradition.

I'd be interested to know what parts he disagrees with.