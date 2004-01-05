I believe in using the death penalty. I don't know that it is a deterence, but I go for C.S. Lewis' "just desserts" view. CNN is lamenting the pending execution of a mentally ill man who murdered when he was 19. they seem to gloss over the fact that when the guy was senteced to death, in 1979, he was sane and not hearing voices.

What about the victim? She is dead and not coming back. This guy is not going to be a use, he's not going to reform, he's guilty, and he was sentenced to death. So be it.