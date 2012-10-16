The Debate and Post Debate
Tonight, the President will try to come back from a bad debate performance against Mitt Romney one mile up in Denver with a town hall debate in Long Island, NY. This will be roughly at sea level, so the God-King should be okay altitude wise. The questi...
Tonight, the President will try to come back from a bad debate performance against Mitt Romney one mile up in Denver with a town hall debate in Long Island, NY. This will be roughly at sea level, so the God-King should be okay altitude wise. The question is whether he’ll be okay attitude wise. The stakes are high and the Democrats are not confident. Personally, | Read More »