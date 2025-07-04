Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
3h

That needs to be taught over and over in every class room of every school and absolutely every college/university in this country. It should be mandatory.

God bless America.❤️🇺🇸❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2h

Thank you, Erick - a document which should be in every classroom in the nation, second only to the Ten Commandments.

Imagine going through life as a man with the first name "Button" ....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture