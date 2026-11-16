Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Southern Planter
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Welcome to Democrat rule, MAGAs. This is what Lindsey Graham warned us about when he said, "if we get in bed with this racist bigot, it will destroy us as a party and we will deserve it." But alas, he and almost every other Republican in Congress did just that.

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