Democrats have not even been sworn in yet, and we are already getting a sense of what affordability looks like.

In Texas, Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has promised to end the state’s education savings accounts, the school choice program that gives parents more than $10,000 per child to choose their kids’ schools. She voted against the law that let Greg Abbott designate CAIR a terrorist organization, and she is expected to abandon that designation once she takes office. Neither move will help a single Texan financially.

In Georgia, Insurance Commissioner-elect Keisha Waites wants to ban insurers from using credit scores and zip codes to set rates. Insurers will still price the same claims through whatever factors remain. A Georgian with good credit in a safe neighborhood will lose his discount and pay more so someone else can pay less. That does not lower costs. It moves them around and sends the bill to those with good credit.

In Washington, House Democrats are lining up investigations, and the incoming Oversight chairman’s entire statement on election night was “Lawyer up.” Ro Khanna has declared that DEI is back. In the states, Democrats now control enough legislatures to push the National Popular Vote compact toward the two hundred seventy electoral votes needed to sideline the Electoral College by 2028. None of this helps with affordability.

Voters in Colorado and Washington State, two of the bluest states in the country, passed measures keeping boys out of girls’ sports. Colorado’s passed with fifty-two percent of the vote, and Washington’s passed with about fifty-seven percent. Within days, Colorado’s attorney general and statehouse Democrats were reportedly planning tweaks, and Pramila Jayapal pledged to “take our state back.” The party that spent two years telling us democracy was on the ballot has discovered that it trusts itself more than the voters.

None of these things drives down costs, and some of them actually raise costs. During the election, Republicans ran culture war ads about transgenderism and had no good arguments about affordability. Both parties would rather fight culture wars for their bases than ease the burdens of normal Americans.

The one major economic initiative Democrats in Washington seem eager to pass is a cap on credit card interest rates at ten percent. Elizabeth Warren, the likely next Banking chairman, says she has the bill and is ready to go. The idea is not even hers. President Trump called for it in January, Josh Hawley and Bernie Sanders wrote a bill for it before congressional Republicans let it die.

Credit card debt is unsecured. A bank cannot repossess anything when a borrower defaults or dies, which is why the average rate runs north of twenty percent. Cap that rate at ten percent and banks will not lend to those without extremely high credit ratings. An industry analysis estimated that between eighty-two and eighty-eight percent of card accounts would be closed or sharply cut. Rewards would disappear, and the people with the weakest credit, the very people the cap is supposed to help, would lose their cards first and end up at a payday lender.

Ironically, that might be a good thing for a lot of people. Americans owe a record $1.29 trillion on their credit cards. Proverbs warns that the borrower is slave to the lender, and plenty of families would be better off cutting up their cards. However, a government that takes away your credit card has not made your life more affordable. It has simply made a decision that belonged to you, and both parties seem increasingly comfortable doing that.

This is what affordability at the hands of Democrats looks like: higher premiums for the people who pay their bills, fewer choices for parents, voters overruled by the politicians they elected, and a credit card that no longer works. Democrats have not even been sworn in yet, and the price tag keeps growing.

Do People Get Fired Anymore?

The President of the United States came to fame by hosting a television series where his signature line was, “You’re fired.”

The only person who has been fired since the election was Susie Wiles, fired because she thought the Secretary of Defense should be fired running a half-assed war in the Middle East wherein we ran out of missiles.

The SecDef is still on the job as is everyone else responsible for a war that the Vice President says is the reason the GOP lost in November.

The Chairman of the Republican National Committee who presided over a historic wipe out of the GOP still has a job.

The Secretary of Commerce still has a job after it was discovered he three times ignored the President of the United States about restricting chip sales to China and we now know that his family has business related to those chip sales. Now, instead of being canned, he’s headed to China with the President.

On Friday, for only the third time in the twenty-first century, all air traffic in the United States came to a halt, and the Administration wants us to believe it was due to a mid-afternoon upgrade and copper wire replacement at a facility in Arkansas.

Most people are not so sure, despite the insistence of the Administration that it was the case. There is actually a good bit of reporting that this was, in fact, the case.

Generally changes to the system—like switching out copper wires for fiber—in busy areas are carried out overnight. Making updates in more remote locations during the day shouldn’t affect many flights, or so officials thought. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said officials would re-evaluate when they do such work. Not long after L3Harris installed a new router made by HPE’s Juniper Networks at the Arkansas location, the machine began sending out a high volume of data Friday afternoon. Data from that router and another at the Texas location overwhelmed the system, government and industry officials said. It led to 17 out of the FAA’s 22 centers that oversee high-altitude flying to experience disruptions in communications, Bedford said, resulting in the FAA ordering the ground stop.

Let’s just take them at face value that it was a mid-afternoon upgrade and wire replacement on a Friday two weeks before Thanksgiving.

No one has gotten fired.

There is no incentive for competence because the only people who get fired are the career civil service employees who DOGE tossed. The people who make the actual decisions keep their jobs.

Loyalty is valued more than competence, which is very third-world.