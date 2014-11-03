When Democrats start to lose power, they start to show you who they really ar. Like totalitarian despots ordering the razing of the city as the peasants take up arm, Democrats have no real use for democracy unless it serves their purposes.

The New York Times reminds us of this again. Two of their op-ed contributors want the midterm elections cancelled. Mind you, they were silent in 2006. But now — the peasants are taking up arms against them.

By Tuesday night about 90 million Americans will have cast ballots in an election thatâ€™s almost certain to create greater partisan divisions, increase gridlock and render governance of our complex nation even more difficult. Ninety million sounds like a lot, but that means that less than 40 percent of the electorate will bother to vote, even though candidates, advocacy groups and shadowy â€œsuper PACsâ€ will have spent more than $1 billion to air more than two million ads to influence the election. There was a time when midterm elections made sense â€” at our nationâ€™s founding, the Constitution represented a new form of republican government, and it was important for at least one body of Congress to be closely accountable to the people. But especially at a time when Americansâ€™ confidence in the ability of their government to address pressing concerns is at a record low, two-year House terms no longer make any sense. We should get rid of federal midterm elections entirely.

According to these guys, it is harmful to the American public to have elections every two years. And can you guess why? But of course . . .

The main impact of the midterm election in the modern era has been to weaken the president, the only government official (other than the powerless vice president) elected by the entire nation.

This reminds of Democrats who, when Jimmy Carter and Barack Obama, both failed, said the Presidency was too big for one man. No one said that regarding any Presidents other than these two. But we needed to upend our entire constitutional structure because of it.

Now, the President and his agenda are about to come to an abrupt end at the hands of voters who, just two years ago, re-elected him.

So it’s the voters’ fault.

In the South, the voters are going to elect Republicans because they’re all bigotted racists. In the mid-west, they are going to elect Republicans because they are un-educated. The nation will throw the Democrats a curve ball so we better just cancel their voting rights.

Were a Republican to write this op-ed, it was be treated as dog whistle racism in the New York Times. Democrats would, with straight faces, be on TV discussing code words and “state rights.” When at the Republican National Convention the Republicans said they wanted to “take the country back,” remember that Democrats on every network were saying, “Back? Back where? The fifties when we had no voting rights?”

Here now come the Democrats, succumbing to their innate totalitarian selves we have not seen since Selma, demanding we cancel the elections because the voters will undermine their precious.

The post The Democrats’ Inner-Despot Comes Out for an Op-Ed appeared first on RedState.