Democrats began telling themselves demography is destiny back in 1968 after Richard Nixonâ€™s election. They have been saying it ever since. That day may eventually arrive, but today is not that day. They may also believe they are a permanent party, but history is filled with Ozymandias like permanence.

Last Tuesdayâ€™s voter turnout should not give the Democrats the comfort they have taken from it. As should now be obvious, the Democrats have no coalition of their own. It is controlled by the very man who, the day after Curb-Stomp 2014, went on national television to stomp his feet in retaliation, rhetorically show voters his middle finger, and behave generally like a petulant man-child. Democrats have a Barack Obama problem.

Republicans, now making kissy-face with Democrats and pledging â€œto work together,â€ should tread carefully. Most anyone who worked too closely with Barack Obama in the past few years has suffered the fate of the dodo bird â€” hunted mercilessly to extinction. At least twenty-five Senate Democrats who voted for the Presidentâ€™s healthcare plan now have the title â€œformerâ€ preceding their title â€œSenator.â€

From Massachusetts to Maryland to Illinois and more, pundits who two years ago cheerful described the Republican Party as a â€œregional partyâ€ mostly in the South, had to bitterly and through gritted teeth admit a crimson wave swept the country. It started, interestingly enough, in Guam. Fifteen or so hours before the polls began closing domestically, that American territory saw Republicans capture it. The tsunami only grew as it began making landfall in Maine. Most commentators expected Republican Governor LePage to lose. He did not.

In Florida, where virtually every poll showed Charlie Crist would take back the Governorâ€™s Mansion, Governor Rick Scott held on forcing Crist and his oscillating fan to find a new wind direction. The savage destruction of the Democrats leave that party in the fetal position mumbling their safe words, â€œdemographyâ€ and â€œturnout.â€ One word that is no longer safe is â€œObama.â€

The day after the election, President Obamaâ€™s press conference descended into farce. He declared he will do what he wants, veto what he does not want, and will work with the Republicans only to the extent they do what he wants. A man who has been given everything in life on a silver platter, cannot be expected to act graciously when the platter is finally taken away. But President Obamaâ€™s defiant and petulant tone last Wednesday suggests he is a President in search of new voters who will appreciate it.

Americans should, therefore, not be surprised if by executive fiat the President ushers in a new class of American â€” the illegal alien. Christian sinners may be washed in the blood of the lamb, but President Obama intends his Cult of Personality to be washed in the red wake of a Republican take over. An action he could not take before the election because of its deep unpopularity will be taken after the election because he needs new disciples.

What can the Democratsâ€™ do? They have been renting Obamaâ€™s coalition. Should they distance themselves from President Obama, they will anger President Obamaâ€™s base. Should they embrace President Obama, they will anger everyone else. Hillary Clinton will have a hard time running a big government campaign when Americans no longer trust big government. But should she try to claim government was not the failure, just Obama, she will have to fight him for votes. Democrats comforting themselves on low turnout in 2014 ignore that they will have to have a civil war to capture President Obamaâ€™s base from him in 2016.

President Obama will not go quietly. The Democrats will have to deal with this, their own problem of their own creation. Jesus Christ so loved the world, he suffered that those who believe in Him might live. In Barack Obamaâ€™s world, Obama so loves himself, we must all now suffer that he might live on politically relevant. God help us all.

The post The Democrats’ Obama Problem appeared first on RedState.