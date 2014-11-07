The Democrats' Obama Problem for 11/07/2014
Democrats began telling themselves demography is destiny back in 1968 after Richard Nixon's election. They have been saying it ever since. That day may eventually arrive, but today is not that day. They may also believe they are a permanent party, but...
Democrats began telling themselves demography is destiny back in 1968 after Richard Nixon's election. They have been saying it ever since. That day may eventually arrive, but today is not that day. They may also believe they are a permanent party, but history is filled with Ozymandias like permanence.
Last Tuesday's voter turnout should not give the Democrats the comfort they have taken ...
Updated: Fri Nov 07, 2014