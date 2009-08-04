More and more videos are circulating each day of congressmen facing the wrath of the American people. Consequently, the Democrats have come up with an official talking point â€”Â the protests are bought and paid for by lobbyists and the insurance industry.

Whether we want to or not, we have to pay attention to what Think Progress says when it starts saying the same thing over and over. Think Progress is the online mouthpiece for John Podesta's Center for American Progress.

As I wrote a while back, "Ben Smith, writing in the Politico, tells us Barack Obamaâ€™s allies meet every morning by conference call at 8:45 a.m. to build their talking points. The calls operate as a left-wing character assassination squad run by John Podesta of the Center for American Progress (â€œCAPâ€). Podesta was also Co-Chairman of the Obama-Biden Transition Project. In addition, CAPâ€™s political wing runs a website called Think Progress, which coordinates online messaging among leftwing bloggers."

Think Progress and, therefore, the Democrats and online left, have decided to smear Americans opposed to Obamacare as corporate shills, much as they ridiculed tea party protestors as corporate shills. They aren't doing it to persuade the public, they are doing it to reassure wavering Democrats in Congress. Those wavering Democrats can just repeat over and over "these voters are bought and paid for by the insurance community."

Already Dick Durbin is using the talking point. Of course, Durbin also called our soldiers in Iraq "Nazis."

See, FreedomWorks and Americans for Prosperity â€” lobbyist funded right wing shills according to the left â€” are encouraging people to ask probing questions of their congressmen. How dare they. That is only acceptable when union funded left-wing groups like ACORN do it.

Americans for Prosperity is referred to here as "lobbyist funded." Here too, Think Progress refers to protests at congressional town halls as "lobbyist funded." And the lobbyist funded stooges who keep showing up are hostile and angry. Clearly the lobbyists paid the protestors extra for the anger.

Here is the funniest one. Joseph Richardson received a letter from Senator Conrad responding to one Joseph sent the senator. But Joseph never sent the letter. "The forged letter was likely a result of astroturfing," Think Progress concludes with no evidence at all.

See that? You can't trust any opinion that deviates from the left. They are all bought and paid for by dirty lobbyists, just like Think Progress is bought and paid for by unions. It does take one to know one.

The rich irony here is that the party that chose a community organizer as President cannot handle communities of people organizing and protesting the destruction of their way of life. The protestors must be bought and paid for by lobbyists â€” it is the only explanation. The Democrats, like the reporter who knew Nixon would lose because no one she knew voted for him, will find out just how wrong they are at the ballot box.