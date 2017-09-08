I have a year old in sixth grade. The more I talk to parents, the more I am mindful of how clueless many of us are about raising our kids in the internet age — an age that only recently came into being. It is even more difficult to raise your kids in a world where you may have Christian values, but the world is increasingly hostile to those values.

I actually recently pitched a television show idea on this. How do we, as people of faith, raise our kids in the 21st century? How do we co-exist with people who do not share our values without selling out our values? How can people of faith be in the world without falling into the trap of being of the world? How do we help our children experience the world online and off without losing their souls? In our present age there are not many clear voices on these subjects. One thing I am increasingly clear on is that your kid probably does not need a cellphone, and even if your kid does need a cellphone, he absolutely does not need Snapchat.

The internet and, in particular, social media, is nothing more than the Devil's playground where idle hands go to cause trouble. Social media more often than not brings out the worst in all of us. You giving your child access to it on a cellphone, tablet or computer at a time your child is beginning to figure out his or her own body and dealing with hormones and puberty is just asking for trouble. The internet is a tool and just as our children are figuring out the changes in their bodies, the changes in their feelings, and the changes in their personalities, we are giving them access to something we presume they can figure out. Most of them are doing a terrible job, but their parents are doing even worse.

Updated: Fri Sep 08, 2017