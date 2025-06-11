Does Mark Thompson, the CEO and Editor-in-Chief of CNN, watch his network?

If he did and I am beginning to believe he does not, I hope he can tell me why the Mayor of Los Angeles would be announcing a curfew in part of Los Angeles? I ask because Brian Stelter has been on CNN and social media insisting everything is fine in Los Angeles, the city barely realizes anything is happening, and it is just a city block or so that is problematic.

Likewise, on CNN, various voices have insisted that Donald Trump sending the National Guard to Los Angeles provoked the problems. But here is the Los Angeles Chief of Police telling people the crowd was already out of hand and the National Guard was not the provocation.

The police chief also said the protesters are attacking the police and that the police are overwhelmed.

Who am I to believe?

On most networks, I am assured the riots are no big deal and peaceful.

But the Mayor of Los Angeles has declared a curfew in part of downtown LA and the Chief of Police says the police are overwhelmed.

Before his dismissal from CNN, Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources had on more than one “expert” to question the mental fitness of Donald Trump but has never even attempted to account for himself and others at CNN downplaying and dismissing concerns about Joe Biden’s mental fitness.

Given the bestseller Jake Tapper just produced documenting the huge cover-up of Biden’s decline, it seems Mark Thompson might be able to muster some resources or just get Brian Stelter to talk about Brian’s dismissal of concerns about Joe Biden and get others at the network to cover the media’s role.

I just continue to find it interesting how so much of the media really wants to talk about Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson’s revelations while working overtime to avoid talking about the media’s role in the coverup. We have all seen the AFP photo of the pre-screened questions from the reporters and, as Alex Thompson noted, even Joe Biden’s team was stunned by the eagerness of the press to spread whatever lies the Biden Team was telling.

Now, we’ve got the Mayor of Los Angeles declaring a curfew while the voices on television tell us the situation is peaceful.

One does not impose a curfew on peace. When announcing the curfew, the Mayor’s team documented what is happening, which hasn’t really been reflected in the coverage on CNN whose anchors, on the ground, have insisted how peaceful everything is. Curiously, as the Mayor’s team began describing the violence, CNN used that spot to break away. I’m going to go with it not being intentional, but it certainly does not help the situation. Mark Thompson, watch this and listen to what is actually happening in downtown Los Angeles:

Here’s Stelter from just yesterday on CNN cautioning people to look at time stamps because the footage they see could be two days old. But two days ago Stelter was on TV insisting everything in Los Angeles was just fine. So which is it? And if the footage is two days old, why is the curfew now?

Again, I’ve just got to say, video is killing the TV stars here because the media overall is back in the habit of insisting progressives rioting is not really happening, not really affecting anyone, and also Trump’s fault and he made it worse. It is what happened in Portland, Kenosha, and D.C. too (not including January 6, 2021). In each of those instances, the riots were no big deal, isolated, affected no one, and were Trump’s fault anyway.

In the words of CNN at the time, pre-Mark Thompson, they were “fiery, but mostly peaceful.” By the way, those “fiery, but mostly peaceful” riots in 2020, did $2 billion in damage, minimum.

It is very notable to me and probably should be to the Editor-in-Chief of CNN and other media leaders that, contrary to how often it is portrayed by the press, legal immigrants are the most opposed to illegal immigration and Hispanic voters have, as the Biden Administration let in a mass wave of illegal immigration, shifted to the right.

You’d think that might affect or shape the coverage including, for example, why it is the left is so insistent on protecting illegal aliens. But the good white progressives in charge of the television networks seem really committed to the progressive narrative that everything is fine and it’s all Trump’s fault there are riots.

Don’t take my word for it. Take Harry Enten’s.

I don’t expect the press corps to poll the public and reflect majority opinion. I just find it very notable how CNN, MSNBC, the New York Times, USA Today, the Washington Post, PBS, CBS, ABC, NBC, etc. reliably shape their news to cater to the opinions held by a majority of those left of center even when, in 80-20 situations, the media is shaping stories with the presuppositions of those in the twenty percent. From transgender issues to illegal immigration, they can’t bring themselves to say “boys” when dealing with chicks with dicks in girls’ sports and they cannot bring themselves to say “illegal immigrant,” the most common phrase used to describe those who cross the border without permission. Their very word choices and presuppositions are those of the left. It leads to hilarious results like a former anchor insisting it is not illegal to cross the border because it is only a “misdemeanor” and the CNN anchor not pointing out a misdemeanor means a crime has been committed. The lady actually compared crossing the border illegally to GETTING A DUI and Abby Phillips did nothing!!!!@#%!@!@#$!

Mark Thompson, did you catch that one? Here, let me show you:

And it leads to weird conundrums like CNN’s media reporter insisting what’s happening in Los Angeles is no big deal, the videos of violence might be two days old from when it was no big deal, is even more of no big deal today, and oh, by the way, the Mayor of Los Angeles is now imposing a curfew on part of downtown LA because, again, the riots are peaceful and it is Donald Trump’s fault.

Yeah, I’m guessing Mark Thompson isn’t watching his network. He’s probably negotiating a contract with Terry Moran.