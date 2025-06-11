Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy's avatar
Kathy
11m

Ah the willfully blind. I finally ended a written conversation with someone I worked with previously who insisted that the protests are peaceful except when the protestors are attacked by Trump and crew, that the protests are not well funded by left wing organizations, that "immigrants" should be left alone and can't seem to differentiate between legal and illegal. And this couple was in law enforcement! So between our "whatabout J6" bunch and the ones like my previous co-worker, along with the media, it is hard for some people to find the truth.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
8m

I am certainly not surprised by the leftist media coverage. They obviously don’t care anything about the truth anymore or maybe they never did. They probably still wonder why Fox’s ratings are through the roof . Anyone with half a brain can really see what is happening.

The democrats and their media have left this country with the I don’t give a crap about what is true anymore attitude. If they would just stop and turn around they might realize that their agenda is in the toilet. We aren’t buying what they are selling. Newsome needs to take some governing lessons from republican governors. You don’t see riots in red states or cities, at least not ones that will get any traction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erick Erickson, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture