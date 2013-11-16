There is a real and genuine disconnect between grassroots conservatives and many in Washington. The fight over defunding Obamacare is the latest evidence.

Sen. Ted Cruz, in his filibuster against Obamacare, quoted Teddy Roosevelt's "Man in the Arena" speech. He noted that credit belongs to the man in the arena "who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no ...



Updated: Sat Nov 16, 2013



